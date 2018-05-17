World's largest disaster simulation
Inside the 'world's largest' disaster simulation

About 3,000 people are taking part in what is thought to be the world's largest disaster simulation.

Emergency workers from around the globe are taking part in the event, held across 18 sites in Hampshire.

Simulated hurricanes, oil leaks and a refugee crisis are among situations staged in an effort to prepare them for any future disasters.

