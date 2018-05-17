Video

British strongman Terry Hollands has completed a single-man bus pull over a distance of 20m in 17 seconds.

The event in Southampton's Guildhall Square was part of the build-up to the city hosting Summermania - The Ultimate Strongman World Championship II in June.

He beat a record for bus pulling within the strongman circuit which had stood for more than 10 years.

The 38-year-old said he had "picked up some good speed" while hauling the 11-tonne double-decker bus.