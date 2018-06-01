'I think you should always fight back'
The Iranian librarian who escaped war through cosplay

Growing up during the Iran-Iraq war, Azadeh Brown escaped the conflict through books and dressing up.

Then she discovered the world of cosplay when she moved to Southampton at the age of 21.

Video Journalist: Emily Ford

  • 01 Jun 2018
