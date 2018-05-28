Festival dad's tribute to 'brilliant' son

Video

The father of a man who died after collapsing at a dance music festival has paid tribute to his son.

Tommy Cowan, 20, - was found collapsed shortly after Georgia Jones, 18, fell ill at Saturday's Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth. Both died in hospital.

Speaking to the BBC's Joe Campbell while visiting the festival site, his father Damian Cowan urged others considering using drugs to "take on board" what had happened to his son.

Mr Cowan did not wish to be identified on camera.