Birmingham group The Sons of Pitches win The Naked Choir

Acapella and beatbox group The Sons of Pitches are the winners of BBC2's The Naked Choir competition.

The six singers met two years ago while studying at the University of Birmingham and have since performed all over the world.

The members all have different musical backgrounds, from theatre to bands, and said they "stumbled" across the idea of forming an acapella group.

They said they hoped their win would see the genre rise in popularity.