Bryony Baynes gave husband Matthew kidney 'out of love'

Matthew Baynes suffers from kidney disease and when his condition worsened, his wife Bryony had no hesitation in offering him one of hers.

The couple from Bredon, Worcestershire are recovering after undergoing the transplant operation at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham.

Pupils at Kempsey Primary School in Worcestershire where Mrs Bayne is a headteacher have raised more than £6,000 for research into kidney disease.

Canon Baynes, rector of the Bredon group of parishes, said his health has improved markedly, while his wife is feeling short of energy as her body adapts.