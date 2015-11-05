Protesters in Redditch march over maternity care

Video

Protesters have marched in protest at plans to relocate maternity services from the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch to Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

Mari Gay, Interim Director of Nursing for the Worcestershire Hospitals NHS Trust, said it was a temporary measure. It has been caused by the shortage of neonatal nurses at Redditch.

The Save The Alex Campaign, which is fighting to save services, said it was a 40-minute drive between the two hospitals and there was "no excuse" for what the trust had done.