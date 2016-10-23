Video
Snodhill Castle is restored by villagers after £50k grant
It's been buried under vegetation for years, but one of the largest Norman castles ever built is being brought back to life.
Snodhill Castle Preservation Trust, in Herefordshire, has received a £500,000 grant from Historic England to restore the castle, which overlooks the Golden Valley.
Work is under way on the castle's 12-sided tower keep and the public are expected to be allowed on to the site in autumn.
