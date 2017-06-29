Juneberry: The latest super berry is being grown in Worcestershire

Video

They're a popular Canadian berry that taste like a cross between cherries and almonds and are packed with more antioxidants than blueberries.

Sophie Sidaway of Pershore Juneberries Ltd sells most of the fruit to chefs but also makes her own products such as vinaigrettes and cocktail syrups.

"You can make all sorts of other things from them, pies, jams, jellies, ice-cream, they're very versatile," she said.