Unwanted dog in Shropshire finds social media fame

Handlers at a dog kennel in Shropshire have taken to social media to get one of their long-term residents noticed.

After setting up a Facebook page for Bullseye, an American bulldog, gifts have come flooding in for him.

Staff at the Hilbrae Rescue Kennels, near Telford, are now hoping the attention will lead to a new home for Bullseye.

He has been at the kennels for the last three years and staff there said he had been overlooked partly because people wanted smaller dogs.