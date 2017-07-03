Video
Unwanted dog in Shropshire finds social media fame
Handlers at a dog kennel in Shropshire have taken to social media to get one of their long-term residents noticed.
After setting up a Facebook page for Bullseye, an American bulldog, gifts have come flooding in for him.
Staff at the Hilbrae Rescue Kennels, near Telford, are now hoping the attention will lead to a new home for Bullseye.
He has been at the kennels for the last three years and staff there said he had been overlooked partly because people wanted smaller dogs.
-
03 Jul 2017
- From the section Shropshire