Rural crime increases by 20% in six months

A farmer from Herefordshire bought 43 sheep at market - and saw them stolen 24 hours later.

David Greenow, who farms on the outskirts of Hereford, is one of a number of farmers counting the cost of an increase in crime.

There has been a 20% rise during the first six months of this year.

The Midlands has some of the worst hot spots in the country.

Rural crime has been estimated to cost the UK £39m, with many farmers feeling "under siege" from thieves, according to a report by NFU Mutual.