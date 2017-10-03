Residents declare 'village of culture'

Video

People in part of Worcestershire have declared their home to be a "village of culture".

Inkberrow is holding a year-long arts festival. Money has come as part of an agreement with developers building about 100 new houses.

The main idea is to try to help integrate new arrivals to the village.

It is the home of The Old Bull, the place that is said to be the inspiration for The Bull pub in BBC radio series The Archers.