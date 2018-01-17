Man sues holiday firm over 'dive-bombing'

Video

A holidaymaker has launched legal action against travel firm Jet2holidays after a "15-stone lad" dive-bombed on top of him as he emerged from a swimming pool slide.

Graham Hyde, 44, from Worcestershire, suffered trauma to muscles in his neck and upper back and was diagnosed with "cervical neck concussion" following the collision at a hotel in Barcelona in June.

A spokeswoman for Jet2holidays said the health and safety of customers "is extremely important to us and we are exploring Mr Hyde's claim fully".

"Unfortunately, as this is part of an ongoing legal process, we are unable to comment any further at this time."