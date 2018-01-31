'I died three times' at the football

Video
Alvechurch superfan 'died three times' at the match
After a heart attack at a football match, Rick Edwards could have died if management at Alvechurch FC had not installed a defibrillator at the club six weeks earlier.
Quick-thinking fans used the defibrillator on Mr Edwards 16 times before paramedics arrived, who said without their intervention Mr Edwards would have been unlikely to survive.
Now, Mr Edwards is encouraging all football clubs to install the potentially life-saving equipment.
