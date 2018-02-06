Media player
Harry Potter star's message of thanks to Hereford hospice
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has posted a video on social media thanking a Hereford hospice for caring for a friend's grandmother.
Staff were surprised and pleased to get the message thanking them for their "incredible" work.
06 Feb 2018
