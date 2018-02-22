Video

One of the oldest NHS workers in the UK was taken by surprise with a special birthday party to mark his 90th birthday.

Alex Abbott, who works at Evesham Community Hospital, has worked in the health service for 60 years.

His roles have included mortician, telephonist, hairdresser, theatre porter and gardener.

He officially retired 16 years ago, but still works 14 hours each week at the Worcestershire site.