Weeping Window of poppies at cathedral
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Weeping Window of poppies at Hereford Cathedral

The famous Tower of London poppies have gone on display at Hereford Cathedral.

Thousands of them can be seen cascading down the side of the ancient building.

The poppies were first installed at the tower to commemorate 100 years since World War One.

  • 13 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Film remembers World War One dead