Why did the toad cross the road?

Toads get a helping hand this breeding season
Toad patrols are out in force on the road next to Bodenham Lake in Herefordshire.
Hundreds of toads cross this road on the way to their breeding pond at this time of year, but they are at risk of being squashed by cars.
It's one of the largest breeding areas for toads in the Midlands.
The common toad has declined by 68% in the past 30 years.
16 Mar 2018
