Heritage rail line set to open

Heritage rail line set to unveil Broadway extension
Steam trains are set to return to Broadway, Worcestershire, for the first time in 58 years thanks to a new extension built by volunteers.
Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway began constructing the new stretch of line in 2009.
Services between Cheltenham Racecourse and Broadway are due to begin on 30 March.
21 Mar 2018
