Pick-up artists take to the streets

Video

A dog walker sick of the sight of litter has persuaded hundreds of people to support her campaign.

Michelle Medlar was so fed up with seeing rubbish strewn near her home in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, that she formed The Pickup Artists - a team of volunteers who regularly clear rubbish from the streets.

She has garnered a lot of support on social media with residents urging councils to enforce on-the-spot fines for people found dropping rubbish.