A sea of poppies is making its latest stop in a UK tour marking World War One.

The ceramic flowers have gone on display at Hereford Cathedral and represent just some of the 888,246 that made up the original 2014 installation at the Tower of London which marked 100 years since the start of the conflict.

The 14-18 NOW project hopes to trace those who bought one of the original poppies to hear their stories.