'The baby I didn't know I was having'
Video

Worcester woman gave birth without knowing she was pregnant

A couple have found themselves in a dash for supplies for the newborn they did not know they were having.

Baby Jacob was a complete surprise to mum Laura Webb, 31, from Worcester.

She only learned she was pregnant when she was admitted to hospital with back pain and cramps.

  • 30 Apr 2018
