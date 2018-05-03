Family clears £10k of debt in a year

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham family budgets to become debt-free in a year
A family from Birmingham has become debt-free in a year after sticking to a carefully planned budget.
They've been supported by Christians Against Poverty, a charity which sends advisors to people's homes and deals directly with their creditors.
After paying off around £10,000, the family can now afford to go out for meals and save for special occasions.
03 May 2018
