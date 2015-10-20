David Sayers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Scunthorpe steelworkers' 'shock' at job losses

A steelworker at the Tata Steel plant in Scunthorpe said there was shock at the scale of the job losses.

David Sayers, a team leader at the plant, is the third generation of his family to work there.

He told BBC Look North reporter Sarah Corker morale was low.

  • 20 Oct 2015