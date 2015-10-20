Media player
Scunthorpe steelworkers' 'shock' at job losses
A steelworker at the Tata Steel plant in Scunthorpe said there was shock at the scale of the job losses.
David Sayers, a team leader at the plant, is the third generation of his family to work there.
He told BBC Look North reporter Sarah Corker morale was low.
20 Oct 2015
