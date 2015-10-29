Roy Hodgson trains Cottingham Rangers

Video

A walking football team has had an exclusive training session with England manager Roy Hodgson.

Twenty players from the Cottingham Rangers club in East Yorkshire were invited by Hodgson to St George's Park National Football Centre.

The team won a national award for their outstanding contribution to grassroots football.

The players had a behind the scenes tour and an hour-long training session with the former Fulham and Liverpool boss.

Cottingham Rangers Walking Football Club was set up in 2014.