Video

Environmental campaigners are using drones to help record the spread of plastic pollution on the nation's beaches.

The Plastic Tide Project is using aerial cameras to create a map of plastic rubbish around the UK in order to assess its impact on our coast.

Members of the group were in Flamborough on Tuesday to carry out the work and conduct a litter pick.