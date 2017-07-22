Pride UK: Parade and concert brings colour to city streets

Video

Thousands of people have attended a parade through the streets of Hull to mark the first ever UK Pride event.

Fifty floats with models of LGBT icons including singer Freddie Mercury, actor Sir Ian McKellen and actress Pam St. Clement were carried across the city.

A concert featuring Mark Almond and Sonia then took over Queen's Gardens.

Pride in Hull coincides with the City of Culture celebrations and marks 50 years since the start of the decriminalisation of homosexuality.