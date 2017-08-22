Flythrough of £250m Hull A63 Castle Street redevelopment scheme

Video

Highways England has created a video model of how it expects the £250m A63 Castle Street redevelopment scheme to look when completed.

Plans include increasing the number of lanes, creating an underpass at Mytongate junction and a new footbridge to link the marina and city centre.

Once the project is completed, Highways England say it would result in improved safety, better access to the docks and between the city centre and marina, as well as easing congestion and traffic delays during peak times.