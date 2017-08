Video

Emily Storer, who was paralysed six years ago in a car accident, bought her own £65,000 bionic suit with the help of friends' fundraising.

This is the first time Ms Storer, from North East Lincolnshire, has walked in the suit in front of her colleagues who helped to raise the money.

The suit is controlled by a wrist watch and motors in the suit move Ms Storer's lower limbs.