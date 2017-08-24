Video
Concerns over damage to historic Hull monument
There are concerns that a historic landmark in Hull is being damaged by children climbing on it.
Beverley Gate is where King Charles was denied access to the city in 1642 - sparking the English Civil War.
The site has just had a major restoration as part of the City of Culture 2017 arts festival.
In a joint statement, Hull City Council and Historic England said they encouraged people to enjoy the site but asked that visitors respect and take care of it.
24 Aug 2017
