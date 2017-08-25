Video
University scientists identify new 'Chronic Breathlessness' illness
Scientists have identified a new condition called Chronic Breathlessness.
Twin brothers Andrew and Keith Noble, from Hull, both suffer from the same illness. They live apart, about 20 minutes away from each other, and their difficulty in breathing means they rarely see each other.
It is hoped work by the scientists at the University of Hull will lead to better treatment for the condition.
