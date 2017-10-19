Video

A coastguard has warned about the dangers of "tombstoning" after it scrambled its rescue helicopter when a man jumped from cliffs at Flamborough.

The man was one of a group of young men jumping from cliffs at North Landing on Wednesday afternoon.

He managed to climb into a cave after his jump and await rescue, only suffering minor cuts and bruises.

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency has released footage of the rescue from its helicopter in the hope it will stop people doing it in future.