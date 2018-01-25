Media player
Bridlington shoe shop to close after 120 years
A shoe shop in Bridlington which started trading when Queen Victoria was on the throne is to close.
Family business Marshall Shoes has seen a decline in customers, forcing it to close and trade online instead.
25 Jan 2018
- From the section Humberside
