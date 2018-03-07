Media player
Stranded lobsters returned to the sea off Bridlington
Thousands of lobsters washed up on the east coast have been returned to the sea by fishermen.
More than three tonnes of the crustaceans were rescued by Bridlington's fishermen.
They were washed ashore in stormy weather.
07 Mar 2018
