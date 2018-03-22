Royal limousines collection up for sale
Royal limousines are part of a group of classic cars being a sold by a Hull collector

A unique collection of classic cars is being put up for sale in Hull.

Some of the 20 Humber limousines were used by royalty, politicians and celebrities.

Owner Allan Marshall is selling the bulk of his collection, but hopes the vehicles will stay in the region.

