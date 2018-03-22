Noisy road to get £10m resurfacing work

Media player
A road in North East Lincolnshire is to have its concrete surface replaced in an effort to cut noise levels.
Work on the £10m project on the A180 could start later this year.
Cleethorpes' Conservative MP Martin Vickers was informed of the work in a letter from Transport Minister Jesse Norman.
