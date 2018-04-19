Overweight woman completes desert race

Video

An "overweight" woman gave up alcohol and cigarettes to conquer a gruelling desert endurance race in the Sahara Desert.

Mum-of-two Emma Burnett, from East Yorkshire, has completed the 250km (156 miles) Marathon de Sables in 40°C heat in Morocco.

She said losing two members of her family spurred her to not "want to waste my life being overweight... while drinking prosecco and smoking".