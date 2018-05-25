Homeless man led by couple to fatal attack

Video

CCTV footage of the moments leading up to a homeless man being fatally attacked has been released by police.

Tony Richardson, 45, was assaulted outside a bank in Grimsby's Old Market Place on 15 January. He died in hospital the next day.

Marc Finnie, 44, carried out the revenge attack at the request of his security guard wife, Sarah Finnie, 36, who was upset about comments and gestures made towards her by Mr Richardson.

The pair, of Sutcliffe Avenue, Grimsby, were jailed for manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court.