Kent PCC Ann Barnes in youth commissioner 'by Christmas' vow
Kent Police and Crime Commissioner Ann Barnes says she will be recruiting a new youth commissioner after an independent review said the appointment of Paris Brown was "robust".
Ms Barnes has promised that the new recruit will have to be "street savvy", but will also receive the necessary "care package".
Miss Brown stood down before taking up the post after public criticism of her social-media activity before she was appointed.
08 Oct 2013
