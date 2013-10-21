Hadlow Tower campaigners win heritage awards

Video

Campaigners who saved a Grade I listed Victorian Gothic landmark in Kent have won two English Heritage awards.

The restoration of Hadlow Tower, which formed part of Hadlow Castle, took two years and involved strengthening the building with a new steel core.

The Vivat Trust and Save Hadlow Tower Action Group received Angel Awards from Lord Lloyd-Webber.

BBC South East's Fiona Irving spoke to Caroline Elcombe, chairman of the Save Hadlow Tower Action Group, and Laura Norris, director of the Vivat Trust.