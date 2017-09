Video

A grandmother from Whitstable says she has spent about £50,000 on her collection of hyper-realistic dolls.

Christina Cotgrove says she buys clothes for her dolls and they have their own room.

Her husband David has restored prams for the dolls so Mrs Cotgrove can take them for a walks, when they have been mistaken for real babies.

BBC South East's Peter Whitlesea went to meet her.