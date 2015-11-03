East Kent hospital parking charge doubles overnight

Video

A Kent hospital trust has been criticised after increasing parking charges for patients and visitors at its five sites.

East Kent Hospitals Trust doubled the cost of parking from 20 minutes to an hour to £2 overnight. The first 20 minutes are free and there is no increase for parking over three hours.

The trust, which runs hospitals in Ashford, Margate, Canterbury, Dover and Folkestone is in special measures and has a £37m deficit.

But Conservative MP for Ashford Damian Green told South East Today's Fiona Irving the increase was not the right way to solve its financial problems.