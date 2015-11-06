Royal seal of approval for knitted Remembrance poppies

Video

An 87-year-old woman who set herself the ambitious task of knitting 50 poppies but actually completed 150 has received the royal seal of approval.

Josie Lawrence, who lives at Hillbeck Residential Home in Bearsted, Kent, undertook the challenge to mark Remembrance Day, and carried on until she ran out of wool.

Staff at the care home sent a letter and a sample poppy to the Queen, who replied thanking Mrs Lawrence for her "beautifully crafted" work.

South East Today's Robin Gibson met Mrs Lawrence, along with care home manager, Jan Moulton.