George Low: Parents tell of shock over release of murder suspect

The parents of a man murdered in Cyprus have expressed their shock over the release of a murder suspect in the northern part of the island.

Estate agent George Low, 22, from Dartford, was killed near a nightclub in Ayia Napa in Cyprus in August.

An arrest warrant was issued for Sali Ahmet, 42, who fled to the north with a second suspect, Mehmet Akpinar, 22.

They were arrested there for an unrelated offence but both were allowed to leave without being charged.

