Video
Kent M20 lorry driver watched film while driving
Police have caught lorry drivers using phones, completing paperwork and even watching a film on a laptop while behind the wheel on the M20.
Roads policing officers patrolled the motorway in an unmarked 40-tonne lorry which allowed them to look into cars and larger vehicles.
Supt Andrew Reeves, from Kent Police, said it was clear that a minority of drivers were still prepared to break the law, despite the costs.
-
26 Jul 2017
- From the section Kent