Video
Sian Hollands death: Sister won't 'ever get over it'
A woman whose sister died hours after being given her hospital discharge papers has said she will never get over losing her.
Ebony-Rae Hollands described feeling "empty" after 25-year-old Sian died in November 2015.
The mum-of-three had a pulmonary embolism and died at Darent Valley Hospital, Kent.
A coroner ruled in April her death was "due to the failures of the doctors" in examining, diagnosing and treating her.
01 Aug 2017
- From the section Kent