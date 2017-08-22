Video
Northfleet fire: Homes evacuated as building engulfed
Homes have been evacuated as firefighters battle a large blaze in a residential area in Kent.
Plumes of black smoke have been seen rising from a derelict leisure centre in Nelson Road, Northfleet.
Residents have been advised to keep windows and doors shut due to the amount of smoke in the area.
The building backed onto the gardens of houses and residents in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated to a nearby leisure centre.
22 Aug 2017
