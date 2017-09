Video

Dozens of Greenpeace activists have breached security at Sheerness docks and boarded a cargo ship in the Thames Estuary, in a protest at Volkswagen's production of diesel vehicles.

Kent Police said it had received reports of a "peaceful protest" at the Port of Sheerness at 08:52 BST and there were no reports off any arrests.

The ship, the Elba Highway, is now anchored off Margate.