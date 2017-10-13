Video

Tracey Emin has been reunited with her infamous unmade bed at Margate's Turner Contemporary and said it was like "touching a ghost".

Her bed was one of the most controversial examples of the Brit art movement.

It was conceived in her London council flat in 1998, and its arrival was heralded by the art world, and it was shortlisted for a Turner Prize in 1999.

It seems to be standing the test of time as in 2014 it sold at auction for a colossal £2.2m.

Now, it's the focus of a major new exhibition at the Turner Contemporary gallery.