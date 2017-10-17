Video

A family's garden wall has been crushed for the second time in just over a year by lorries striking a railway bridge next to their home.

In the latest crash the lorry fell into the garden in Coombe Valley Road, Dover at around 07:30 BST. The same thing happened last year.

Adam Coleman, who lives in the house with his parents and sister, said their two dogs were trapped inside.

He said: "My parents are frustrated because this keeps happening."